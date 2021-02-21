Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,550 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

