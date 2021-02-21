Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,753 shares of company stock worth $994,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

