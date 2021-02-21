Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 647,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after buying an additional 343,881 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

