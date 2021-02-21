Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,994 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
