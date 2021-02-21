Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,994 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

