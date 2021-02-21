Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $1.17. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,063,072 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

