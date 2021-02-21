Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Overweight

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,272. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

