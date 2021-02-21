CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. CANEX Metals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 41,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$9.06 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 145 lode mining claims covering 1043 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson Property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia; and Cariboo gold property located southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia.

