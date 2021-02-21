Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $211.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $141.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

