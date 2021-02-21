Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$124.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$114.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$115.15. The stock has a market cap of C$51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

