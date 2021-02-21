Canaccord Genuity Raises Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Price Target to $6.00

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCRF opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.50.
About Score Media and Gaming
