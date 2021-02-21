Canaccord Genuity Raises Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Price Target to $6.00

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCRF opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.50.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

