Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.