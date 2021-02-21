Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.