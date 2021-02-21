Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after buying an additional 306,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

SBAC opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

