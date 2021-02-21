Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

