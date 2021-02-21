Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 2.24.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

