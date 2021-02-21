Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

