California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.