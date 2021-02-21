California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

