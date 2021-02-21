California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,370 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of CIT Group worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CIT Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIT Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.