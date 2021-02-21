California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

