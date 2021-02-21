California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $22,815,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NYSE MSGS opened at $192.01 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.