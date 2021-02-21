Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.21

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.64. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 247,031 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 187,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

