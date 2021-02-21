Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 83,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 292,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

