Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cable One worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cable One by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,037.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,055.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 759 shares of company stock worth $1,499,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

