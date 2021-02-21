Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Buys $498,163.05 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $84.80.
Bumble Company Profile
