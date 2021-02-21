Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Buys $498,163.05 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

