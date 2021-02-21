Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.