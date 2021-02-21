Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $54.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.