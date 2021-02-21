BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 409.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

