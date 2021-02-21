Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 201,791 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $8,604,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

