Brokers Issue Forecasts for J2 Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

