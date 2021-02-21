Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $66.92

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. 501,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

