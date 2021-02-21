Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$51.20

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPI. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

