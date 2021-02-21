Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $47.86

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.