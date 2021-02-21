Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 232,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,794. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

