Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $56.44

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

BCE opened at $43.54 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

