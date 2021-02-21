Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $10.98

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ADT by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

