Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Shares of RBC traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

