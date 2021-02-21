Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($1.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

