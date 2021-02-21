Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

