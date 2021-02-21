Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.25. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 2,855,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $148.91.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

