Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $27.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.86 billion. Target reported sales of $23.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $92.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 billion to $93.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.54 billion to $92.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.82. 3,120,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

