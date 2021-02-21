Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post sales of $682.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.10 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $594.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

