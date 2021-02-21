Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $495.05

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $495.05 and last traded at $493.81, with a volume of 38855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

