British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,920 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

