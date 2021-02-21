BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.39% of BrightView worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in BrightView by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 540,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 577,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BV opened at $15.86 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.