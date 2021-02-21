BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BSIG stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

