Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.