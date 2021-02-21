Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.22

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as high as $28.24. Bridge Bancorp shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 153,261 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 70,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $1,777,579.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

