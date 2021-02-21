Brian S. Gillman Sells 2,500 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

MESA stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

