Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $11.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

